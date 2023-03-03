A Newport Beach home remains dangerously close to tumbling down a cliffside after the ground underneath gave way on Friday morning.

The multi-million dollar home has been red-tagged while two other nearby homes also remain in danger.

Emergency crews responded to the neighborhood on Galaxy Drive overlooking the Newport Back Bay area around 10:26 a.m.

Sky5 images show the home’s backyard was completely destroyed by the landslide, leaving only portions of cement surrounding the structure.

Neighbors remain concerned and nervous about the area’s ground stability in the future.

Cliffside collapse leaves Newport Beach homes dangling over the edge on March, 3, 2023. (KTLA)

The main home affected has been red-tagged while homes on either side were yellow-tagged. One neighboring family voluntarily evacuated while the second residence was unoccupied due to construction.

“My heart breaks for them,” said Ursula Braeger, a neighbor.

The cause of the landslide remains under investigation. No one was injured during the cliffside collapse.

“We’re all kind of waiting to hear back with the geologist,” said Braeger. “We’ve had it checked out before and I think it’s something all of us are used to, living here. The fire department said it may have been coming from underneath.”