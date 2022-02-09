Newport Beach multimillionaire who spent years on the run pleads guilty in wife’s 2012 killing

An Orange County multimillionaire who led investigators on a years-long manhunt after being charged with his wife’s slaying pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison.

Peter Chadwick, 57, strangled and drowned his wife — 46-year-old Quee Choo Chadwick — in the bathroom of their Newport Beach home on Oct. 10, 2012, according to prosecutors. Police said he wrapped her in a comforter and dumped her body in a trash bin in San Diego County.

The couple had been fighting over a possible divorce and related financial issues.

Chadwick choked up as he entered a guilty plea in Orange County Superior Court in Santa Ana. As part of the plea agreement with prosecutors, Chadwick will not receive any credit toward his prison sentence for time he has served in county jail while awaiting trial. Before the plea deal, he had faced 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

