The Newport Beach Police Department is reportedly conducting a high-profile investigation that could impact one of the NBA’s young stars.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard-forward Josh Giddey has been the cause of much speculation after a social media post accused the 21-year-old of having an inappropriate romantic relationship with a teen girl.

The NBA has announced it is investigating the allegations, but so too is the NBPD, as the girl, believed to be 15 or 16 at the time of the relationship, is based in the area, TMZ reports.

The age of consent in California is 18, while it is 16 in Oklahoma.

The Australian has declined to comment on the allegations or investigations.

The NBPD did not immediately return a request for comment.