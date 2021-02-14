Newport Beach rescue seeking donations for 2 German shepherd puppies with medical needs

The Newport Beach-based German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County is asking for donations to help treat two puppies suffering from canine parvovirus and other injuries.
Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 14, 2021.
