Newport Beach smash-and-grab-robbery reported at jewelry store near Fashion Island

Newport Beach police are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery that happened at a jewelry store near Fashion Island Monday afternoon.

Four people wearing hoodies and gloves entered the store, JB Diamonds & Fine Jewelry, on 369 San Miguel Drive near the popular mall around 3 p.m.

The group, carrying hammers, began breaking the glass displays and taking jewelry cases, Newport Beach police told KTLA.

The robbers then fled the scene in a vehicle.

It’s unclear how many people were inside the store during the robbery. No injuries were reported during the incident.

No descriptions of the robbers or the getaway vehicle were available.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed officers outside the jewelry store, which was blocked off with police tape Monday afternoon.

JB Diamonds is a family-owned business, fine jewelry manufacturer and wholesaler. Its website lists jewelry items ranging in price from hundreds of dollars to tens of thousands.