Newport Beach to get its 1st permanent animal shelter

The proposed location of a new, public animal shelter for Newport Beach at 20282 Riverside Drive is seen in an undated photo. (Kevin Chang / Times Community News via L.A. Times)

Newport Beach is finally getting its first permanent animal shelter.

The Newport Beach Planning Commission this month approved a conditional use permit to start a new shelter on Riverside Drive. It will replace the existing residential kennel with a 1,565-square-foot, single-story shelter and a 755-square-foot kennel that can house up to 29 dogs.

It will also include four parking spaces in the front yard, new gates and fencing, adequate drainage and other improvements necessary.

It will be a no-kill shelter.

