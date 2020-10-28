Newport Coast mansion sells for $61 million, breaks all-time price record in Orange County

The dramatic double-lot property centers on a 19,000-square-foot mansion with six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. (Rob Giem via LA Times)

In Newport Coast, a colossal mansion overlooking the ocean just sold for a whopping $61 million — shattering the all-time price record in Orange County.

It’s the most ever paid for a home in Orange County by a decent margin, beating out a two-home compound above Newport Harbor that traded hands for $55 million in 2017.

In terms of square footage, this one is much larger, clocking in at nearly 19,000 square feet. Perched on a double-lot property of nearly an acre, the extravagant mansion takes in an 80-mile panorama of ocean and city lights.

In addition to the main house, there’s a spacious guesthouse and 6,800 square feet of garages with room for 12 cars. Manicured gardens and mature palm trees fill out the front of the estate, and the house itself wraps around a courtyard with a fountain.

