Children with visual disabilities got to partake in a springtime tradition Saturday thanks to Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort and a local nonprofit.

The Newport Beach resort partnered with Beyond Blindness to offer a special sensory Easter egg hunt which featured beeping eggs that were provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The beeping eggs allowed for more than 350 children with visual impairments and other disabilities to join in on the traditional Easter egg hunt. Children between 1 and 17 were invited to participate, as well as their family members, organizers said.

The egg hunt took place in a grassy lawn area at the resort, utilizing hundreds of beeping eggs that are actually used by the Sheriff’s Department for training purposes.

Orange County-based nonprofit Beyond Blindness brought the students to the resort for the fun activity, which the organization says is an important event for children and parents involved in the program.

“Children with visual impairments and other disabilities and their families enjoy the opportunity to connect with each other, have fun and make lasting memories,” said Beyond Blindness President and CEO Angie Rowe. Rowe added that this year’s event was the biggest one yet.

Newport Dunes resort hosted a beeping Egg hunt for vision impaired children on April 1, 2023. (Newport Dunes Resort)

Phil Ravenna, general manager of Newport Dunes, said the resort was grateful for its “meaningful partnership” with the nonprofit.

“We’re honored to be able to provide an unforgettable Easter celebration for these resilient kids and their families with the help of various members of our community,” Ravenna said.

In total, 2300 plastic beeping eggs were used as part of the Easter egg hunt, which took place Saturday morning and concluded with a beachside picnic lunch for the children involved, their parents and the staff and volunteers who made the event possible.

The Sheriff’s Department also brought several canine members of the bomb squad to interact with the kids and give them another valuable sensory experience, organizers said.

And, of course, there was an opportunity to take a photo with the Easter Bunny.