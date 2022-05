The Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort hosted a kickoff to summer Saturday.

Families that stopped by were treated to live music, DJs, food truck and drinks as part of the hours-long celebration.

The official party hours were from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., but people were invited to visit the beach as early as they would like.

For more information on the Newport Dunes Summer Kick-Off, click here.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on May 28, 2022.