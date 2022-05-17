Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Carson on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing drought in California and what officials plan to do about it.

Appearing at the Joint Water Pollution Control Plant, Newsom made clear that more needs to be done, and he said the California Coastal Commission’s unanimous vote to deny permitting for a proposed $1.4 billion Poseidon Water desalination plant was a “disappointing decision.”

For information on the plant, visit mwdh2o.com.

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 17, 2022.