Hollywood productions have filmed behind the confides of Southern California, and other states have long offered studios major incentives to shoot away from the Golden State.

As unions are striking or are preparing to strike, Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to give studios a major tax break to keep productions in the state, while also boosting set safety.

Newsom is expected to sign legislation that will give major Hollywood studios a tax break they’ve been asking for. The legislation extends a tax credit for productions in California to the tune of $330 million, made available every years through 2030.

Last summer, Newsom’s office released a statement in support of the tax extension, saying it will “help ensure California’s world-renowned entertainment industry continues to drive economic growth with good jobs and a diverse, inclusive workforce.”

It’s something that the studios and striking writers agree on, said John August, a screenwriter and Writers Guild of America negotiating committee member.

August said the tax credit benefits the industry, and as talks between writers and the studios reached a stalemate, he hopes that means more money for everyone.

But for productions to get the incentive, there are several stipulations.

Productions are incentivized if they reach diversity targets and make sets more inclusive.

There would also be new set safety measures. Following the deadly “Rust” movie set shooting, the legislation would require hiring a safety advisor to be on set, and require armorers on location to have increased training and a special permit.

August believes lawmakers and industry leaders shouldn’t just think about what he calls “one-time accidents,” but rather ways to keep crew members safe at all times.

KTLA reached out to the Motion Picture Association, which advocates on behalf of studios, but there were not available for comment.

Negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers are currently at the bargaining table with the SAG-AFTRA, the actors union, hoping to reach a deal. The union is prepared to hit the picket line on June 30.