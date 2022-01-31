Newsom, Garcetti get blowback over maskless photos at Rams-49ers NFC Championship game

Gov. Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and other California leaders are facing criticism after they were photographed Sunday without face masks at the NFC Championship game at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.

“Hanging out at SoFi Stadium today!” former Laker Earvin “Magic” Johnson wrote in a tweet showcasing the maskless celebs, who included San Francisco Mayor London Breed and actor Rob Lowe, among others.

The group was attending the game that saw the Los Angeles Rams defeat the San Francisco 49ers and advance to the Super Bowl.

The post was met with swift backlash from commenters noting that California’s universal mask mandate requires residents to wear face masks in all indoor public spaces regardless of vaccine status. Earlier this month, state officials extended the mask mandate through Feb. 15 amid surging cases of COVID-19.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.