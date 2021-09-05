Newsom makes his case against recall in Southern California

The effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is heating up, and on Sunday, Newsom pushed back against his critics and promised to continue doing so before voters make their choice on Sept. 14.

“In the next nine days, we have an opportunity to reject the cynicism and reject this Republican-backed recall,” Newsom said.

Newsom is appearing at rallies alongside political heavyweights and former presidential candidates like U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.

“The pandemic, we are turning the corner because, in part, of his good work in getting the vaccine out there,” Klobuchar told the crowd in Santa Ana.

Vice President Kamala Harris will also return to her home state to campaign on Newsom’s behalf, according to CNN.

Also on Sunday, Republican frontrunner Larry Elder campaigned in favor of the recall and promised to undo some of the COVID-19-related health measures Newsom enacted.

“I know that Gavin Newsom has mandated that every state worker who has not been vaccinated be tested once a week and wear a face mask at work. I’m going to repeal that before I have my first cup of coffee,” Elder said.

Early voting has begun, and Californians can visit locator.lavote.net to find a voting center near them, as well as estimated wait times.

Californians can also vote by mail.

To learn more about the election and what’s on the ballot, read KTLA’s guide to the recall election.