Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in response to severe winter storms that have impacted much of Southern California, officials announced Wednesday night.

“The Governor has also activated the State Operations Center to bring state support to county-led emergency response efforts and coordinate mutual aid from neighboring jurisdictions, especially in San Bernardino County,” the emergency declaration noted.

Residents in Crestline, Lake Arrowhead and other communities in unincorporated areas of San Bernardino County have been snowed in for several days, with many having lost power and running low on essential supplies, like food and medicine.

Travel in and out of the area has been crippled by the closure of Highway 18. Drivers going up the highway are only allowed with California Highway Patrol and Caltrans escorts, and the lines continue to be long.

Emergency response for those stranded has continued, but at a slow pace as crews work to get through snow-buried roads.

County Supervisor Dawn Rowe said on Wednesday that the county’s number one priority is to get to stranded residents and get them to a safe environment, adding that the focus is on providing food and medicine and access to those who need it.

“Plowing of the roads is continuing 24/7. We have thrown all of our assets at this, and we’ve requested additional assets from our state partners and anybody else who can provide them,” Rowe said.

Wednesday night’s declaration by the governor added that the California Office of Emergency Services is working with Caltrans and San Bernardino County officials to bring more snow plows, as well as road crews, and that “personnel from CAL FIRE and the California National Guard are readied to support operations.”