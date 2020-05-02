Newsom’s closure of O.C. beaches could have an impact on other SoCal shorelines

People are seen crowding north of Newport Beach Pier on April 25, 2020. (Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to close Orange County beaches to slow the spread of the coronavirus faces a test this weekend, and could have an impact on other Southern California shores.

Newsom closed the beaches over the objections of Orange County officials after crowds hit the sand last weekend.

Temperatures will be cooler this weekend, but officials are bracing for more visitors. And it remains unclear how aggressively the closure will be enforced.

Los Angeles County beaches are closed, but many in San Diego and Ventura counties remain open. Some leaders worry that the Orange County closure could send more beachgoers their way.

