Next phase of removing homeless people from Venice boardwalk is delayed

A homeless person wakes up as L.A. conducts a major cleanup of homeless encampments on the boardwalk on July 9, 2021. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles city officials backed away Friday from a deadline to clear all tents and other dwellings from the north end of Venice boardwalk, giving those living there illegally another week to comply.

After posting notices of a major cleaning north of Rose Avenue, city crews instead cordoned off an area south of Rose and spent the morning sorting through one man’s extensive camp, crating some of his possessions for storage and hauling away everything else.

By Friday, several people who were camped on the north end of the boardwalk had left, but those remaining had substantial spreads, one a structure of two-by-fours and siding and another a store window-type display of art and collectibles.

The delay puts a hitch in Councilman Mike Bonin’s plan to clear the entire boardwalk by July 30. The milelong area where tents have proliferated on city parkland, in violation of the park curfew, had been divided into five zones with one zone to be cleared each week.

