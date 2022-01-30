NFC Championship, Super Bowl expected to bring big business, economic growth to SoCal

Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium is set to host the Rams-49ers NFC Championship title matchup on Sunday, but in just two weeks, they will also play host once again for The Super Bowl.

The two events are expected to draw hundreds of thousands of football fans, and businesses in the surrounding area are more than excited. Not just for the paydays, but for the return of the crowds they haven’t seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

While Sunday’s NFC title matchup will bring the surrounding area a much-needed boost in business, the biggest money is expected in two week’s time when the Super Bowl comes to town.

A report on the economic impact of Super Bowl LVI by Micronomics, a Los Angeles-based economics consulting company, found that the county could potentially bring in up to $477.5 million in revenue from the Super Bowl. In addition, the research predicts that $2 million of that revenue will flow into Inglewood tax revenue alone.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 30, 2021.