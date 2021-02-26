‘Nice try’: Driver used realistic mannequin to sneak into carpool lane on Glendora freeway, CHP says

He had wrinkles on his face, horn-rimmed glasses perched on his nose and wisps of gray hair poking out from underneath his Cleveland Indians baseball cap.

He was even wearing a facial mask to guard against the spread of the coronavirus.

The only problem is that the driver’s “passenger” was not real. It was a mannequin used to sneak into the carpool lane of the 210 Freeway in Glendora last week, authorities said.

A California Highway Patrol officer stopped the pair traveling in a Toyota Tacoma near the Grand Avenue exit about 4 p.m. on Feb. 19, said Officer Rodrigo Jimenez, a spokesman for the agency’s Baldwin Park station.

