It’s a girl!

Nick Cannon welcomed his ninth child, and his first with model LaNisha Cole, a girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

The bundle of joy was born on Wednesday with both parents posting a selfie from the delivery room.

“Today, I am in awe of the Divine Feminine! God has given me and LaNisha Cole the privilege of hosting an angel here on earth,” Cannon posted in a lengthy Instagram caption. “I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.”

The “Wild ‘n Out” host subtly called out critics who have been vocal about the amount of children he has with different women.

“In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the highest class of civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension,” he continued in his caption. “I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says.”

Cannon also asked that if anyone has anything negative to say, direct it to him, not Cole.

“I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious mothers of my children,” he said. “LaNisha Cole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and non-confrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood.”

Cole took to her Instagram story to announce the birth.

“Today has been such a special day for us,” her post read. “I can’t tell you how blessed I feel to welcome Onyx Ice Cole Cannon into this world. The joy that I feel as a mother is something that has forever opened up my heart in a huge new way.”

Onyx’s birth comes a month after Cannon announced he’s expecting his 10th child with model Brittany Bell. The couple already have two children together.

Just 10 weeks ago, Cannon welcomed a son with model Bre Tiesi

Cannon shares 11-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also has another set of twins with former radio personality Abby De La Rosa.

Sadly, in late 2021, Cannon’s five-month-old son, Zen with Alyssa Scott, died after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

“As for me, if you are truly concerned during this time of spiritual warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concern,” Cannon concluded in his post. “Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us peace that surpasses all understanding.”