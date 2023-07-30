A security guard at a nightclub was killed after being brutally beaten by a large mob in Hollywood early Sunday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the Dragonfly Hollywood nightclub in the 6500 block of Santa Monica Boulevard around 2 a.m. on reports of a group of 10 people attacking one person.

“The victim was working at this nightclub, and a large group – for unknown reasons – confronted that security guard, causing him to fall into the street,” said LAPD West Bureau Homicide Division Detective Samuel Marullo. “At which time the group advanced and kicked and stomped him to death.”

Video from the scene captured first responders attempting life-saving measures on the security guard, only identified as a male in his 30s, as he was lying in the street.

The club was still open and full of patrons at the time of the security guard’s death.

It is unknown whether any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the brutal attack is urged to contact the LAPD immediately.