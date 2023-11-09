The holiday season is kicking into gear at two of L.A.’s busiest shopping centers.

Two massive Christmas trees have already arrived at the Grove and the American at Brand, and the holiday transformation is well underway across the two Caruso properties.

Each year, the two shopping centers offer shoppers an experience that is rare in Southern California: snow.

Or, at least, something like it.

Beginning next week, nightly snowfalls return to the Americana and the Grove.

Promotional image from Caruso Properties

The Grove will begin its nightly snowfall experience on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Each night at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., the lights will dim, music will build and artificial snow will fall from above.

Additional snowfalls will take place on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Caruso representatives say.

The nightly snowfalls will continue through the year with a final flurry on Dec. 31.

Promotional image from Caruso Properties

In Glendale, at the Americana at Brand, nightly snowfalls begin on Thursday, Nov. 16. Like the Grove, those events will take place twice a night at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

At the Americana, the last night to get yourself caught in a whiteout is Christmas Day.