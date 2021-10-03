Niguel Fire: 10-acre blaze breaks out in Brea

A brush fire has broken out in Brea, the Brea Fire Department announced Sunday afternoon.

Dubbed the Niguel Fire, the blaze is “in the area of Brea Canyon and Canyon Country,” the department said on Twitter.

As of about 4:30 p.m., the blaze had grown to 10 acres in size, but forward progress had been stopped and the fire was 40% contained, the Orange County Fire Authority announced.

The OCFA, the Los Angeles County Fire Department and other agencies are assisting the BFD, the OCFA said on Twitter.

The fire has caused some street closures, including the 57 Freeway, the Brea Police Department added.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

