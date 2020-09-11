Nixon Library to commemorate 9/11 terror attacks with livestreamed event

The Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum will host a remembrance ceremony Friday, marking 19 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the library’s annual commemoration will be held outdoors with a limited number of invited service members and first responders in attendance.

The program begins at 11 a.m., with keynote remarks being delivered by Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes and Orange County Fire Chief Brian Fennessy, according to a news release from the library.

The event will include bagpipes and drums, a presentation of the Colors, patriotic musical performances and the ceremonial ringing of the “Last Alarm” by the Orange County Fire Authority.

The ceremony is closed to the public but will be live-streamed at youtube.com/nixonfoundation.