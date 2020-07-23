No answers yet in investigation of fire that heavily damaged San Gabriel Mission

The interior of the San Gabriel Mission is damaged following a morning fire, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in San Gabriel. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

The cause of the fire that tore through the San Gabriel Mission on a recent early morning remains under investigation, city of San Gabriel officials say, and no arrest has been made in the case despite media reports.

The city issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying that “the investigation remains ongoing and a definite cause is still being determined by investigators.”

The fire happened July 11, but investigators were only able to begin examining the historical and religious site on July 15 after engineers and structural specialists “were able to stabilize loose debris” from the fire, which began on and destroyed the mission’s roof.

Earlier Wednesday, some media reports pointed to the arrest of a man near Alhambra as being in connection to the fire.

