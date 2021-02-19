No appointments will be needed at L.A. COVID-19 testing sites starting next week

Laura Robles takes a self-administered oral swab COVID-19 test at Union Station in Los Angeles in this undated photo. (Irfan Khan /Los Angeles Times)

Starting next week, Angelenos can get tested for the coronavirus without first making an appointment.

“That’s right,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said. “You don’t need to set up an appointment. Just show up during normal hours of operation.”

The change applies to the city’s eight testing locations, where residents can walk up or drive through for testing.

The city provides free coronavirus testing to all Los Angeles County residents, regardless of insurance status.

