No arrests in Montclair High School football game fight that sent fans running

No arrests were made after a student fight broke out and caused “mass panic” during a football game at Montclair High School Friday night, officials said.

A disturbance was reported at about 8:57 p.m. at the Montclair High School football field during a game attended by 1,500 people, the Montclair Police Department said in a news release Saturday.

“The disturbance was over students possibly fighting,” the Police Department stated. “During the fighting, someone thought a weapon was involved. This caused the approximate 1,500 subjects to start running in mass panic.”

Responding officers checked the school and the football field and found no one to be injured and no weapons were present.