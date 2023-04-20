Austin Eis, the man who allegedly committed a string of violent acts that culminated in a crash that killed a ninth-grade student at Westlake High School, did not appear in court as scheduled on Thursday.

His arraignment has been moved to May 19, and a judge has ordered no bail for the 24-year-old suspect, who officials say was homeless at the time of the crimes.

Eis is also accused of pepper spraying and stabbing a Walmart employee in Simi Valley and attempting to drag another employee out of the store on the same day. He is also accused of going to a relative’s home without permission in Camarillo where he allegedly brandished a firearm.

Austin Eis is seen in this undated photo provided by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Family and friends console each other at the scene of a fatal crash in Thousand Oaks, California. April 18, 2023. (KTLA)

A 15-year-old boy died and three other teens were injured when a suspect fleeing the scene of a stabbing allegedly crashed into a crowd of students on the sidewalk near Westlake High School on Tuesday April 18, 2023. (TNLA)

The crash scene near Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks on April 18, 2023. (KTLA)

Suspect in custody after crash leaves multiple children injured when vehicle plows into them in Thousand Oaks on April 18, 2023. (TNLA)

Crash leaves multiple children injured after vehicle plows into them in Thousand Oaks on April 18, 2023. (TNLA)

Crash leaves multiple children injured when vehicle plows into them in Thousand Oaks on April 18, 2023. (TNLA)

Crash leaves multiple children injured after vehicle plows into them in Thousand Oaks on April 18, 2023. (TNLA)

Shortly after fleeing from his relative’s house, Eis allegedly drove into a group of students outside Westlake High School, his alma mater. The crash killed 15-year-old Wesley Welling and injured three other students.

Eis is expected to be charged with murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon among other charges. No motive has been determined.