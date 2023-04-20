Austin Eis, the man who allegedly committed a string of violent acts that culminated in a crash that killed a ninth-grade student at Westlake High School, did not appear in court as scheduled on Thursday.
His arraignment has been moved to May 19, and a judge has ordered no bail for the 24-year-old suspect, who officials say was homeless at the time of the crimes.
Eis is also accused of pepper spraying and stabbing a Walmart employee in Simi Valley and attempting to drag another employee out of the store on the same day. He is also accused of going to a relative’s home without permission in Camarillo where he allegedly brandished a firearm.
Shortly after fleeing from his relative’s house, Eis allegedly drove into a group of students outside Westlake High School, his alma mater. The crash killed 15-year-old Wesley Welling and injured three other students.
Eis is expected to be charged with murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon among other charges. No motive has been determined.