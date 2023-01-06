A wood-burning ban has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Saturday because air pollution levels are expected to be high.

That means that all indoor and outdoor residential wood burning is prohibited for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties, as well as all of Orange County, officials explained.

They remind residents who live in those areas that burning wood in their fireplaces or any indoor or outdoor wood-burning device is prohibited during the ban.

The rule prohibits burning wood as well as manufactured fire logs, including those made from wax or paper.

No-burn bans are meant to protect public health when levels of fine particulate air pollution are expected to be high in the region, officials explained.

Smoke from wood burning particles can cause health problems, officials said. For example, particles from wood smoke can get into the lungs and cause respiratory problems — including asthma attacks— increases in emergency room visits and even hospitalizations.

The wood burning ban does not apply to mountain communities above 3,000 feet, the Coachella Valley, or the High Desert. Additionally, homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat, low-income households, and those without natural gas service are also exempt from the requirement, and gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are not restricted.

The agency’s “Check Before You Burn” program is in effect from November 2022 through the end of February, when particulate levels are highest, officials said.

So far, 10 no-burn alerts have been issued for the 2022-2023 season.

Residents can sign up to receive email alerts at www.AirAlerts.org to learn when mandatory alerts are issued.

For 24-hour recorded information, call 866-966-3293. An interactive map is available here.