No charges will be filed as a result of the multi-car crash in Hollywood involving “Ferris Bueller” and “Succession” actor Alan Ruck, Los Angeles Police told KTLA on Thursday.

The collision happened around 9 p.m. on Halloween night at the busy intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

In two surveillance videos obtained by KTLA, Ruck’s Rivian electric pickup truck is seen stopped behind another car at a red light as pedestrians cross in the crosswalk.

For reasons still unclear, the truck suddenly lunges forward and rear-ends the other car, and then careens across lanes of traffic, hitting another vehicle before crashing through the wall of Raffallo’s Pizza. No one inside the restaurant was hurt.

Actor Alan Ruck is seen at the crash scene. Oct. 31, 2023. (KTLA)

At least one person is hospitalized after a three-vehicle collision sent a truck crashing through a pizza shop in Hollywood on Oct. 31, 2023. (KTLA)

Tim Ratcliff, who owns several adjacent restaurants, rushed to help the actor who he says was more concerned about the safety of the people he hit than his own wellbeing.

“I asked him, ‘Are you okay? And the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘Is everyone [else] okay? I think I hit someone. Is he okay?’,” Ratcliff told KTLA.

A 32-year-old man from one of the other vehicles was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. Ruck was not hurt and was later seen on video speaking with police at the scene.

Impairment was not suspected and LAPD said no crimes occurred.

“I’m fine, and thank God nobody was killed,” the actor told a TMZ photographer on Thursday, without volunteering any more information about the crash.

Ruck, 67, recently earned a 2023 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Connor Roy on the hit HBO series, “Succession.” His breakout role came in the 1986 John Hughes comedy classic, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” where he played the hilariously melancholy Cameron Frye opposite Matthew Broderick.