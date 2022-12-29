Hundreds of thousands of spectators will be welcomed at the Rose Parade on Jan. 2, 2023, but their drones will have to stay home.

Temporary flight restrictions will be in place from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. for “special security reasons,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The 134th Rose Parade Presented by Honda is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Monday in Pasadena.

The parade begins at the corner of Green Street and Orange Grove Boulevard and will travel 5.5 miles before concluding on Villa Street.

Unlike most years, the parade will be held on Jan. 2 to follow the parade’s “No Sunday” rule.

Drone restrictions will remain in place as fans make their way to the Rose Bowl for this year’s game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Utah Utes, which begins at 2 p.m.

“Anyone who attempts to fly a drone will be subject to fine, arrest and/or imprisonment,” the City of Pasadena stated on a Twitter post that read “NO DRONE ZONE.”

The FAA listed the following as some of the reasons for issuing a TFR:

Natural disasters such as wildfires and hurricanes

Certain major sporting events

Emergency or national security situations

“The FAA may temporarily restrict access to certain designated areas of our airspace, much in the same way a city or state may block off access to a street when necessary,” the FAA stated on its website.

A TFR restricts aircraft, including drones, from operating without permission in a certain area for a limited time.