Nichole “Nikki” Coats (left) and Maleesa Mooney are seen in photos provided by loved ones.

The deaths of two models in their downtown Los Angeles apartments earlier this month are not believed to be connected, the Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday.

Nichole Coats, a 32-year-old found dead Sept. 10 in her South Grand Avenue apartment, and Maleesa Mooney, a 31-year-old found dead in her South Figueroa Street apartment on Sept. 12, were both models.

Coats, who went by Nikki, was found amid a bloody scene in her home, while Mooney’s killing is being treated as a homicide, police said.

Despite the similarities of the two women’s locations, ages, professions and manners of death, police said in a Tuesday news release that “thus far, there is no evidence to suggest that the deaths of Ms. Coats and Ms. Mooney are related to one another.”

Police declined to release further details, citing “active investigations.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detectives Pierce or Marcinek at 213-996-4150.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to lacrimestoppers.org.