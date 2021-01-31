No evidence of fraud in case of Woodland Hills mom who went missing in Zion National Park: Authorities

Authorities have found no evidence to support allegations of fraud in connection the rescue of a Woodland Hills woman who went missing in Utah’s Zion National Park for nearly two weeks in 2020.

Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, went missing last October and was located by search and rescue crews within the national park nearly two weeks later after a tipster alerted park rangers, officials said.

Shortly after, park officials and the Washington County Sheriff’s investigators in Utah began investigating the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, with one official commenting that the details didn’t add up, KTLA sister station KTVX in Salt Lake City reported.

What started as a widespread plea for tips and support to find Courtier then became a national sensation filled with vitriol and conspiracy theories about her disappearance.

Additional questions arose regarding a GoFundMe account set up by the hiker’s family three days before Courtier was found. The fund had garnered nearly $12,000 in donations to assist the family, and there was speculation that the account was fraudulent, KTVX reported.

Last week, Washington County Sheriff’s officials said that investigators were unable to find any evidence of fraud or any other criminal activity associated with the disappearance and subsequent rescue.

Meanwhile, Zion National Park authorities were also looking into the details surrounding the incident and will be releasing their final report on the case to the public as soon as they possibly can.