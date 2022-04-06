No foul play is suspected in the death of a security guard who was discovered with blunt force trauma in a Malibu parking lot last week, authorities said Wednesday.

The guard, identified by authorities as Inge Baumbach, was discovered after deputies responded to the 30000 block of Pacific Coast Highway about 7 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

An employee who works in the area reported seeing an unresponsive man surrounded by blood. Baumbach was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities said he suffered blunt force trauma to his upper torso, but his exact cause of death remains under investigation.

Investigators are hoping to identify an individual who was parked in the lot at the time of the incident.

Early in the investigation, officials indicated Baumbach may have been assaulted, but no weapon was found at the scene.

Authorities later said the incident was isolated and that the community was safe.

Baumbach was wearing a security guard uniform at the time and authorities said he was working overnight at the location. He had turned 58 just days before he was discovered dead, Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records show.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the agency’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477).