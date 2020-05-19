No injuries after LAFD knocks down fire at textile warehouse in industrial area of downtown L.A.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters respond to a fire at 1914 S. Mateo St. in downtown L.A. on May 19, 2020. (KTLA)

The Los Angeles Fire Department extinguished a fire at a textile-packed warehouse in downtown L.A. early Tuesday, about 2 1/2 miles south of another warehouse blaze that injured 12 firefighters over the weekend.

The latest incident happened just before 4 a.m. at 1914 S. Mateo St., according to LAFD.

Crews arrived to find smoke billowing out of a one-story building, which held rolled textiles stacked about 15 feet high, the Fire Department said.

It took 112 firefighters about 1 hour and 40 minutes to knock down the flames, agency spokesman Capt. Erik Scott said.

The warehouse was empty at the time, and nobody was injured, the captain added.

“We’re working to salvage the office,” Scott said. “We’re not here just to extinguish fires and flames, but we’re there to try to get people back as soon as possible.”

Several other commercial buildings are located in the area.

What caused the fire remains under investigation.

The incident followed a Saturday evening explosion at what appeared to be a supplier for butane honey oil manufacturers near Little Tokyo. A dozen firefighters were sent to the hospital, and a criminal probe is underway.