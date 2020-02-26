No injuries reported after fire erupts at Carson refinery; Unclear if blaze will impact gas prices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A massive fire that burned overnight at a Carson refinery did not cause any injuries and was under control Wednesday morning. Officials said it was too early though to speculate on how the blaze might impact gas prices.

The industrial blaze began shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Marathon Petroleum Corporation refinery and involved a piece of pressurized equipment that was being fed by an unknown type of fuel, Los Angeles County Fire Department Captain Tony Imbrenda said.

An explosion preceded the blaze, which raged as it burned the fuel continuously flowing into the equipment.

The fuel supply was later cut off, allowing fire to only burn the residual fuel inside the equipment, Imbrenda said. “The fire is starting to reduce,” he said.

The blaze burning at the refinery located near the intersection of South Main Street and East Sepulveda Boulevard was nearly out as of 5 a.m. Wednesday.

All personnel have been accounted for and no injuries were reported, the refinery’s health and safety manager said during a news conference.

The manager also said the fire only shut down the impacted unit and the lines that feed it. He did not believe the incident would impact the refinery’s overall production.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is the largest refinery on the West Coast.

Spokesperson Brianna Patterson issued a statement on behalf of the refinery, and said it was too early to speculate on whether gas prices would be affected.

“Right now, we’re focused on ensuring that we’re containing and controlling the fire as quickly and safely as possible. The safety of our employees and the surrounding community is our top priority,” the statement read.

At one point, the fire prompted officials to shut down the 405 Freeway at Wilmington Avenue.

The freeway was reopened about an hour later.

The refinery is equipped with an air monitoring system, which has not detected any dangerous chemicals in the air. “The public doesn’t need to worry right now about any respiratory hazards,” Imbrenda said.

Officials were still asking people to stay away from the refinery and stay indoors if possible.