Los Angeles Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard (injury maintenance) and Paul George (illness) sat out Tuesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, a game in which the Clips lost 108-94.

The Clippers were also missing forward Marcus Morris Sr., who was out due to what the team referred to as a personal absence.

Down what was essentially three starters (Leonard has been coming off the bench as part of his rehabilitation from knee surgery), the Clippers started Terrence Mann and Nic Batum against the Thunder.

The Thunder and former Clipper Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way through each quarter, en route to their victory.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-leading 33 points in the win. Clippers swingman Luke Kennard led L.A. with 15 points on 6 of 13 shooting.

Kennard hit a three-point shot during Tuesday night’s game to propel him over 3,000 career points scored, according to the Clippers.

Center Ivica Zubac registered a career-high seven blocked shots during the contest. It was first time a Clippers player recorded seven or more blocks since DeAndre Jordan accomplished the same feat in October 2015 in a game against the Sacramento Kings.

This game against the Thunder marked the first regular season game to be broadcast locally on KTLA 5 in more than a decade. The game was also streamed on KTLA.com within the Los Angeles market.

The Clippers will have a rematch with the Thunder at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Thursday.

The next regular season game to be broadcast by KTLA will take place on Oct. 31, in a Clippers home game at Crypto.com Arena against the Houston Rockets.