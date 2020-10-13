No L.A. victory parade planned yet to celebrate Lakers win amid pandemic

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates with his teammates after winning the 2020 NBA Championship in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on Oct. 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The Lakers captured the franchise’s 17th NBA championship on Sunday night with a Game 6 victory over the Miami Heat, but plans for the team to celebrate the title in Los Angeles have not materialized.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has led state and county health officials to ban large gatherings of people, has seen to that.

No victory parade is planned through the streets of L.A., and no public team celebration in downtown will be held anytime soon.

There had been rumors of a possible virtual parade and party, but the Lakers have not released any information on the likelihood of that taking place.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Cont: Newsom asked people to be cautious and mindful as they celebrate this “historic victory.” Watch live: https://t.co/6AhLLVfycb — KTLA (@KTLA) October 12, 2020