No parking permitted along PCH in Malibu as beaches and trails close to curb COVID-19 spread

Traffic jams the southbound lanes of Pacific Coast Highway as all of the city of Malibu is evacuated to flee advancing flames during the Woolsey Fire on Nov. 9, 2018. (David McNew / Getty Images)

The city of Malibu will post ‘no parking’ signs along sections of the Pacific Coast Highway, following the mandatory closure of all Los Angeles County beaches, officials said Friday.

The closures — which went into effect Friday and will last until April 19 — come amid California’s stay-at-home order and are an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The city already shut down parking lots at Malibu beaches Monday to discourage crowds from gathering after images and videos of large numbers of people at beach communities surfaced online last weekend.

“The crowds we saw at our beaches last weekend were unacceptable,” Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a written statement. “In order to save lives, beaches in LA County will be temporarily closed.”

The city along with Caltrans will also post ‘no parking’ signs on certain Malibu streets to support restrictions of beach and trail access.

Hiking trails in unincorporated areas of the county also closed Monday, as campground and picnic areas closed across the state Thursday.

The number of coronavirus cases in L.A. County tripled in the past week, climbing to 1,465, health officials said Friday.

Here is a list of areas in Malibu where parking will be prohibited:

• Malibu Bluffs Park parking lot

• Las Flores Creek Park and parking lots on Las Flores Cyn Rd and Rambla Pacifico

• Trancas Cyn Park parking lot

• South side of PCH along Zuma Beach

• South side of PCH near Corral Cyn Rd (end of Malibu Rd to Corral Cyn Rd)

• South side of PCH at Las Tunas Beach

• South side of PCH at Paradise Cove (Sea Lane Dr to Paradise Cove Rd)

• North side of PCH near Winding Way (between East Winding Way and West Winding Way)

• South side of PCH between Dan Blocker Beach parking lot and Latigo Shore Dr

• South side of Westward Beach Rd

• Cliffiside Dr near the Nature Preserve Trail

UPDATE 3/27, 4PM – All LA County beaches, trails closed. Parking restrictions on PCH, #Malibu City streets. USNS Mercy arrives in LA. For more information about #COVID19, visit https://t.co/uFrCvuRpU2 pic.twitter.com/tdL83Inp1g — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) March 27, 2020