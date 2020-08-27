‘No postage, no peace’: Protesters gather at USPS board member’s San Marino home

Protesters rally outside the home of USPS Board of Governors John M. Barger in San Marino on August 22, 2020, to decry recent U.S. Postal Service cuts by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that could affect presidential election mail-in ballots. (David McNew/Getty Images)

The lone woman appeared one day last week at the stately San Marino home of John M. Barger, a small but sure sign that the growing furor over the U.S. Postal Service had arrived on his doorstep. Barger, a financier and Republican political donor, is one of six members of the service’s Board of Governors. The woman wanted to know if the Postal Service would deliver mail-in ballots this fall.

Barger chatted with the woman over a lemonade. She listened politely and moved along.

But on Saturday, demonstrators returned in force, about 70 of them milling about the normally staid neighborhood where Barger lives. “No postage, no peace!” chanted the outsiders. They didn’t leave so readily.

This is the new reality for Barger — a previously low-profile investor and campaign chairman for his sister, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger — who has been thrust into the center of a furor over the operation of America’s mail system. Democrats have railed against mail delays and expressed concerns that President Trump and his allies are trying to sabotage mail-in voting for the November election.

