No signs of person flying with jet pack after search following 2nd reported sighting near LAX

When a pilot for China Airlines told the Los Angeles International Airport control tower that he saw what appeared to be a person flying in a jetpack outside the plane as it approached the airport Wednesday, a law enforcement aircraft was directed to look for the mysterious flier.

When it received the request, the aircraft was flying about seven miles from where the pilot said he’d seen the jetpack, according to radio communications. But when the craft arrived, no sign was found of a person flying in a jetpack.

Wednesday’s sighting marks the second time pilots have reported seeing someone flying in a jetpack in the LAX approach pattern in a little over a month. The FBI has been investigating a reported sighting in late August but has not announced any leads.

Within aviation circles, there has been much speculation about whether this is really a person in a jetpack or perhaps a drone that looks like the device.

