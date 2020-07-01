1  of  2
No tickets for street sweeping through Aug. 1 after L.A. extends relaxed parking enforcement

Local News

A parking tickets sits on a vintage Volkswagen in this undated file photo. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Los Angeles lawmakers said Wednesday that parking officials will not resume writing tickets during street sweeping until August at the earliest.

The City Council voted 13 to 1 to extend L.A.’s relaxed parking rules, which took effect in March when the pandemic stay-at-home order was first imposed.

The city will not ticket vehicles that are parked in rush-hour and anti-gridlock zones or in residential areas during street sweeping until Aug. 1 at the earliest, officials said. Nor will parking officials ticket vehicles with expired registration.

The decision overturns the Transportation Department’s announcement last week that parking enforcement would resume July 6, a decision greeted with dread in areas where street parking is scarce and far more people are home than usual.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

