A Garden Grove police dog helped apprehend a carjacking suspect by jumping through the window of a vehicle Monday morning.

It all unfolded when authorities responded to the 11000 block of Magnolia Street around 7 a.m. to investigate a carjacking.

Responding officers learned that the suspect had taken the vehicle by force, though no weapon was used, Garden Grove police said in a news release.

Officers found the vehicle and chased the driver when he failed to comply.

The driver eventually stopped after a PIT maneuver was used in the 900 block of Magnolia Street in Anaheim, police said.

The driver, only identified as a 35-year-old man, refused to surrender.

Eventually, a K9 was deployed, and the dog jumped into the driver’s side window of the vehicle, video showed.

The suspect is put into an ambulance after struggling with a K9 inside the vehicle on Nov. 7, 2022. (OC HAWK)

After a brief struggle, the suspect pushed the K9 out of the window, but the dog jumped right in, as one onlooker could be heard shouting, “no way!”

Eventually an Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputy intervened to help the dog, while the driver apparently put the vehicle in reverse.

The man was eventually pulled out of the car and taken into custody.

He was restrained into a gurney and carried into an ambulance, the video showed.

No further details about the incident have been released.