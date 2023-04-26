Crews are battling a wildfire in the the San Bernardino National Forest near Lytle Creek that has burned at least 131 acres Wednesday afternoon.

The Nob Fire was reported around 10:15 a.m. and officials said it had burned 8 acres, but had the potential to spread quickly.

The fire is being fought on the ground and in the air, according to forest officials.

The Nob Fire burns in the San Bernardino National Forest on April 26, 2023. (KTLA)

Smoke from the Nob Fire burning in the San Bernardino National Forest could be seen on April 26, 2023. (KTLA)

No structures or communities are threatened and no injuries have been reported.

A smoke advisory was issued in Rancho Cucamonga due to the visible smoke in the area from the blaze.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.