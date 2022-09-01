NOFX is getting ready to call it quits.

NOFX lead singer and bassist “Fat Mike” Burkett shared the news in response to a completely unrelated question on Instagram, according to SPIN.

User “edward_ceasernhands” asked “Why would you never come back to Vancouver or Edmonton? You barely come to Canada anyway so why?”

Burkett replied, “Actually, We love Canada, it’s just that next year will be our last year. We will be announcing our final shows soon. It’s been an amazing run….”

“Fat Mike” said NOFX’s final show will be in Los Angeles where the band formed in 1983.

NOFX has released 14 studio albums. Their fifth album, 1994’s “Punk in Drublic,” was their only release to be certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

NOFX is currently touring with the “Punk in Drublic” Festival which makes several stops in Canada this month.