Non-profit distributes pet food at holiday drive-thru in Van Nuys

The Rescue Train held a holiday drive-thru event to distribute pet food, supplies and medical vouchers to pet owners in need in the San Fernando Valley Saturday.

With the latest distribution event outside the Central Lutheran Church, the non-profit says it has given out about 31,000 pounds of pet food since March.

Those interested in donating can visit the non-profit’s website. Low-income families in need of food for their pets can contact The Rescue Train.

Erin Myers reports from Van Nuys for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 19, 2020.