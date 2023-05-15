Authorities responded to at least three street takeovers in South Los Angeles on Sunday.

The nonprofit Streets Are For Everyone is hoping to change the recent uptick in takeovers (also known as sideshows) through the state Legislature with Assembly Bill 645, which would create a pilot program for installing speed safety systems.

The systems, which use cameras to photograph speeding and other unsafe driving behavior, would be limited in the program.

For instance, cities with populations over 3 million could also install up to 125 systems, while cities between 800,000 and 3 million in population can only install 33 systems.

The proposal comes days after Los Angeles city and school officials moved forward with plans to install speed humps around schools after a pair of instances where pedestrians were struck by vehicles near schools.