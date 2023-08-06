Habitat for Humanity of Orange County partnered with Heroes Linked, a local veteran support nonprofit organization, to help a veteran in Anaheim with much needed home repairs.

The two organizations teamed up to help Paulnhu “Paul” Nguyen, who served on active duty from 2007 to 2010, including multiple deployments to Iraq and Kuwait.

Nguyen, a Purple Heart recipient, was forced to end his military career due to a disability that now impacts his ability to perform necessary repairs and maintenance on his home, the nonprofits said in a release.

“Heroes Linked and Habitat for Humanity of Orange County are organizing a team of dedicated volunteers…to repaint the exterior of Paul’s home, restoring its beauty and ensuring a safe and comfortable living environment for him and his family,” the organizations said.

KTLA 5’s Erin Myers spoke with Nguyen at his home on Sunday morning, where he expressed gratitude for the volunteers helping him with something that he would normally help others with.

“Stuff like this is what I usually participate in,” he said. “It means a lot that I can receive what I usually give.”

Event organizers also emphasized the importance of gathering the community to give back to those who deserve it, especially this veteran in particular.

“This is a great display of different organizations coming together to give back to someone who has given so much to this country and the community,” said Habitat for Humanity of Orange County President and CEO Monique Davis.

Medal of Honor recipients, local firefighters and law enforcement officers and board members were amongst the volunteers seen helping fix up Nguyen’s house early Sunday morning.

For more information, including volunteer signups, visit the Habitat for Humanity website or the Heroes Linked website.