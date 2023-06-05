A Northern California man has been arrested for allegedly threatening Laguna Hills High School with violence multiple times after the school’s football team won the state championship last year.

Beginning in December after the Hawks downed Bellarmine College Preparatory of San Jose 28-27 in the championship game, Eugene Thomas Jenkins, 29, made a series of threats that continued through this month, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The threats “included three false reports of a possible shooter approaching the school’s campus, a bomb threat, a death threat via telephone, and at least 10 known death threats via written letter utilizing the United States Postal Service,” officials said. “Two of these threats targeted Laguna Hills High School’s Senior Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, June 1.”

Deputies investigated each false threat as real, and with that graduation ceremony approaching, the OCSD partnered with police and other law enforcement agencies statewide to “monitor known locations” used by Jenkins, who was spotted at a site from which a threat was made, officials said.

Jenkins, who was arrested Saturday in San Rafael, faces charges of making criminal threats, false report of a bomb, false report of an emergency, threatening a public officer and making obscene or threatening telephone calls.

He is being held without bail at the Intake Release Center, according to jail records.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OCSD at 714-647-7000.

Anonymous information may be provided through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.