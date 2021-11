The Norco community honored a Marine who was killed in the Kabul airport attack during a Veterans Day ceremony Thursday.

Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20, of Norco died Aug. 26 while helping Afghans escape the capital during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal.

Nikoui will be enshrined at on the “Lest We Forget” wall at the George A. Ingalls Veterans Memorial Plaza, where the ceremony was held.

Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2021.