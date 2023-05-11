Jennifer Johanna Allen is seen in a photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department on May 11, 2023.

A Norco woman was arrested on suspicion of murder after her 17-month-old daughter suffered a fentanyl-related death, officials said Thursday.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 100 block of 8th Street in Norco.

When Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrived they found the baby not breathing.

The deputies attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Investigators also responded to the scene and soon deemed the death suspicious.

Eventually, the child’s mother, Jennifer Johanna Allen, 32, was arrested.

“During the course of the investigation, evidence was obtained showing fentanyl played a role in the juvenile’s death,” officials said in a news release without elaborating.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities did not release further details about the incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Investigator Adams at at 951-955–2777.